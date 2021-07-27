Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.25 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 857.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003424 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $347.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00266662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00119413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00143830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.