Bitradio Price Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Bitradio has a market cap of $65,166.09 and $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,211,646 coins and its circulating supply is 10,211,642 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

