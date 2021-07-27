Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $3.55 Million in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAAC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

