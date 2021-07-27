Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,428,000.

Shares of NAAC stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

