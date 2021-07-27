Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

