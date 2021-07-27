Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 6.11% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $436,000.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

