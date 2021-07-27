Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $24,725,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $21,870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $11,680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $11,077,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $9,890,000.

TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

