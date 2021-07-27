Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.