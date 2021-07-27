Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $7.32 Million Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 7.39% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $6,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,856,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.