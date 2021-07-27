Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,985,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

MRAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

