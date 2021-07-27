BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,063. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.80.

