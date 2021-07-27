BMO Capital Markets Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $111.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.39. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.