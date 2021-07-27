BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE:ZWU opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.47 and a 1-year high of C$13.12.

