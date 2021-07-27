BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ZPW stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. 4,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.34.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.