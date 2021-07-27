BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $84.29 Average PT from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock worth $1,708,918 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

