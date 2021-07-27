Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price objective on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.