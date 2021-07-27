Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.47 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $34.83 million and $4.47 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00377121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.01241543 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,741,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

