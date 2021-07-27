Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $623,388.50 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meghan Scanlon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50.

BSX traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. 14,096,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

