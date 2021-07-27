Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Lifted to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

