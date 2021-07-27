BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

