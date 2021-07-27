BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of BP Midstream Partners worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

