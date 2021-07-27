Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 144,002 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,355 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.