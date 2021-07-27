Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 26,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

