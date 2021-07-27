Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

