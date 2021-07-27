Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.05

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 301202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

About Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

