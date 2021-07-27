Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $254,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in MetLife by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 29.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

