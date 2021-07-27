Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $400,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.