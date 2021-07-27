Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $476,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,293,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,347,000 after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

