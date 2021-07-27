Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $248.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

