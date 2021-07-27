Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

