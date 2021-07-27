Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $27.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.87 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.79 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $120.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

