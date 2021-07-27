British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 36,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,337. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.