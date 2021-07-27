Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given a $26.72 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.