Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

