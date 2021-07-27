Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

