Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

