Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $38.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.42 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $157.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.15 million to $159.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.06 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $169.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 11,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $560.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

