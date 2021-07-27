Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Constellium reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

