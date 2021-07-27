Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

