Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce sales of $766.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $766.70 million and the highest is $767.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.92. 32,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

