Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.96. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of BX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

