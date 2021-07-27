Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $18.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the lowest is $18.25 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $76.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

