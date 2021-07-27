Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.59.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $342,182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

