Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $19.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,751 shares of company stock worth $53,888,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,802. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.