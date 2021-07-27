Brokerages Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Post -$2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will post ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

ORPH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,097. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.