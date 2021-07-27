Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.