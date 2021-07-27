Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report sales of $17.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,556.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $88.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.36 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,010. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.