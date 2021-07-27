Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 430.29

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 435 ($5.68).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beazley to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Friday.

Get Beazley alerts:

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

BEZ stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392.40 ($5.13). 1,420,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,969. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.