Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$30.25

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H opened at C$30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.