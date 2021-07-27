Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $118.17

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,793.60 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.